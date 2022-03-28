New Turkish restaurant planned for Peterborough city centre
A Turkish restaurant and meze bar is set to be the next food and drink venue heading to Peterborough city centre.
Doors closed at Flame Bar and Italian Restaurant in Broadway for the last time several weeks ago.
Now those same doors are adorned with a banner revealing what is “coming soon” - a venue called Gold Shish.
It is described as a Turkish restaurant and meze bar.
It will rival city centre restaurants Tavan, on Lincoln Road, and Turkish Kitchen, on New Road, which both specialise in Turkish cuisine.
Flame opened in 2019 as an Italian restaurant and bar, replacing Samba Brazil. The premises had earlier been Coco bar and restaurant.
The imminent arrival of Gold Shish is the lastest boost for the hospitality industry in the city centre - following news of cocktail and tapas bar Bijou and Indo-Chinese restaurant Oodles, both earmarked for Bridge Street in the coming months.