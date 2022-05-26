Owners of a new Japanese restaurant have confirmed Peterborough will soon be getting it’s very own Katana restaurant.

The location is under wraps but it could be open – complete with sushi and live cooking teppanyaki stations – by the late summer or early autumn, the team behind it told the Peterborough Telegraph.

The menu is extensive - from a mixed salad topped with soft shell crab, teppanyaki scallops, king prawns in a light tempura batter, salmon croquettes with teriyaki sauce - the list of starters goes on.

Main courses offered up wagyu beef, lobster and seafood set meals, curries, noodles, teppanyaki dishes galore and sushi including nigiri, sashimi and maki.

The ‘chef’s table’ option is will also feature where diners can sit at the teppanyaki station while a chef prepares and cooks your dishes.

The following 10 computer-generated images show the layout of Katana – the sister restaurant to already established venues in Spalding and Grantham.

