Get a free drink at two Peterborough pubs - and help a loneliness charity

The Three Horseshoes pub, Yaxley

The promotion - at the Three Horseshoes in Yaxley and The Woolpack in Stanground - is also supporting The Marmalade Trust, a leading charity in the UK combating loneliness, by donating 20p to the charity for every drink given away.

Until Sunday, 27 March, customers are eligible for Buy One Get One Free which they can claim by downloading a voucher via the Great British Pubs website.

Nick Light, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “We are delighted to be running our free drinks campaign again throughout March on an exciting and wide range of products, including from the low and no category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woolpack at Stanground.

“We are pleased to be supporting The Marmalade Trust in this promotion too. Over the past couple of years, loneliness has become more prevalent than ever. The turmoil of the past couple of years has shown the importance of community-spirit and the central role that pubs play in their local area. Our pubs are not only social hubs for people to come together but they are often lifelines for those who live alone or in need of company.”

Karen Perks, a prtner in the running of both pubs, said: “It’s a great initiative to try and grow customers’ confidence since covid. It’s only on until 27th March, so best be quick if you haven’t already got involved.”

The drinks included in the promotion include Corona Extra, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Guinness, Gordon’s Gin & Tonic (flavours vary by pub), Heineken, Kronenbourg 1664, Amstel, Foster’s, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, John Smith’s Extra Smooth, Heineken 0.0%, Coors Light, Carling, Sharp’s Doom Bar, Carlsberg, San Miguel, Madri, and selected soft drinks.

Nick Light concluded: “I cannot think of a better way of getting people amongst friends than a great reason to come back into the pub – a free drink!”

Marmalade Trust is the UK’s leading loneliness charity for all ages and the only charity in the world specifically dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness.