Country pub near Peterborough to close for refurbishment until March

A village pub is to close later this week for a two-month refurbishment – reopening in March with more of a “lounge vibe”.

The White Horse has been a big part of life in Baston, near Market Deeping, since opening in 2013 – replacing the Spinning Wheel pub which closed the previous year.

Now, after more than a decade, Thetford Farm Estate – which owns the pub and the nearby luxurious Wedding Barn – has revealed some “exciting changes” for the coming months.

An announcement on the pub website yesterday said: “The pub has always been an important part of Thetford Farm Estate, and as the estate grows there are changes coming into effect. As our estate pub, The White Horse needs to support this growth with key elements, including accommodation.

The White Horse at Baston is to undergo a refurbishment

“We will continue supporting our local community and enhance our offering to local events. We will be hosting all our usual community events and are looking forward to playing our part in making these a continued success.

“The pub is closing from 2nd January for 8 weeks for refurbishment. Reopening at the beginning of March with more of a lounge vibe, providing the community with a contemporary, relaxed place to be and giving our corporate and wedding clients a lovely complementary space adding to their experience at the barn.

“On the reopening of the pub in March we will be open from Wednesday – Sunday from 10am – 10pm.

“We will be changing our food offering to align the barn and the pub with the same across both sites. Food will be available from the pub on an advanced booking basis, offering a more bespoke and personalised service.

“We would like to thank you for supporting the pub and we are looking forward to welcoming you in 2025 as we turn the page on this new exciting chapter for the White Horse and the wider Estate.”