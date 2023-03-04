News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Here's 11 places in Peterborough to go for brunch
Here's 11 places in Peterborough to go for brunch
Here's 11 places in Peterborough to go for brunch

Brunch - 11 great places to go in Peterborough

Brunch: It is something that you will see more and more on menus in Peterborough these days, but is it more than just a marketing ploy to get you out and eating even earlier?

By Brad Barnes
2 minutes ago

Well if it is, it is working – to the point where brunch, where breakfast meets lunch, has become big business.

It has reached the point where some restaurants are “brunching out” and it has become “all-day” and in some cases a booze-filled and “bottomless”.

In Peterborough city centre it can be quite a lively affair at Las Iguanas or Turtle Bay, or more relaxed at the riverside Chalkboard.

It’s been popular at Cote and Argo Lounge for some time too.

Moving out of town, The Boathouse, Fox & Hounds and more recently The Fitzwilliam Arms have introduced it.

So if you are looking for ideas from a traditional cooked breakfast to a Bahian Jackfruit Curry Bowl, here’s 11 places to think about in Peterborough.

1. Brunch

The Chalkboard on Peterborough Embankment

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

2. Brunch

Las Iguanas, Church Street, Peterborough

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Brunch

The Fitzwilliam Arms, Peterborough

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

4. Brunch

Cote at Church Street, Peterborough

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PeterboroughTurtle Bay