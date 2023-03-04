Brunch: It is something that you will see more and more on menus in Peterborough these days, but is it more than just a marketing ploy to get you out and eating even earlier?

Well if it is, it is working – to the point where brunch, where breakfast meets lunch, has become big business.

It has reached the point where some restaurants are “brunching out” and it has become “all-day” and in some cases a booze-filled and “bottomless”.

In Peterborough city centre it can be quite a lively affair at Las Iguanas or Turtle Bay, or more relaxed at the riverside Chalkboard.

It’s been popular at Cote and Argo Lounge for some time too.

Moving out of town, The Boathouse, Fox & Hounds and more recently The Fitzwilliam Arms have introduced it.

So if you are looking for ideas from a traditional cooked breakfast to a Bahian Jackfruit Curry Bowl, here’s 11 places to think about in Peterborough.

1 . Brunch The Chalkboard on Peterborough Embankment Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Brunch Las Iguanas, Church Street, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Brunch The Fitzwilliam Arms, Peterborough Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Brunch Cote at Church Street, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales