For me, chief amongst them is the option of brunch, and as it happens the two go hand in hand.

With the refurbishment making the dining area at the rear of the pub, which overlooks the garden and patio areas, much lighter, brighter and prettier, it is proving to be the perfect spot for a little mid-morning socialising over a bite to eat

And throw late-breakfast-cum-early-lunch together, and we have brunch of course.

Brad Barnes has brunch at the Fitzwilliam Arms in Marholm, Peterborough

Its growing popularity in the last four or five years has seen brunch become the USP for some establishments - including the all-day and bottomless varieties, which usually involves unlimited boozing.

Not at the Fitzwilliam, however, where it remains calm and civilised with delightful service.

The brunch menu does still offer cooked breakfasts - of the full, small or vegan variety - and there's oaty granola and porridge for traditionalists.

Then there's the options that you probably wouldn't get around to serving up home at that time in the morning - it is served 9am to 11.30am/12pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Treats such as smashed avocado on sourdough bread with a poached egg, beetroot hummus and pumpkin seeds, eggs florentine, eggs benedict, eggs royale, complete with toasted muffins, are good examples.

So in keeping with the above marriage of mealtimes, and it being around 10.30am, pulled beef brisket hash appealed to me.

Tasty slow-cooked Cornish kiln-smoked beef, sitting on a serving of pan-fried potatoes and topped with a free range poached egg and a little sprinkling of spring onion.

A good looking dish, very tasty and not too heavy.

A coffee and pain au chocolate rounded things of nicely, thank you very much.

My brunch date for a little dad-and-daughter-time, 10-year-old Jasmine, who was equally as excited by the real fire roaring nearby, tucked in to a plate of pancakes with yoghurt and fruit - fresh strawberries, blueberries and mango - which she found very enjoyable.

Throw in a croissant and jam with a frothy hot chocolate and she was in brunch heaven.

