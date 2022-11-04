Customers will get to see inside – and get a taste of what is on offer – at the Latin American-inspired venue when it opens in Peterborough later this month.

Known for its all-day cocktail happy hour, bottomless brunch, giant sharing cocktails, Mexican and Brazilian dishes, Las Iguanas in currently taking shape in Church Street.

But we couldn’t wait until Las Iguanas throws open its doors on November 14 in the former Bill’s restaurant.

So, here is an exclusive first look at the signature tropical green plant walls, vibrant flashes of neon, twinkling lights and standout murals inspired by the landscapes of Mexico, Brazil and beyond.

Las Iguanas, Church Street, Peterborough A first look inside the new Las Iguanas, Church Street, Peterborough, which opens this month

