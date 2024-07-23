Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The historic former railway engine shed on Peterborough’s Fletton Quays could be transformed into a bar with New York style deli – kickstarting the city’s riverside economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for The Hop Shed would appear to fit perfectly with the council's long held vision for the Fletton Quays regeneration as more than just a collection of offices and apartments.

With the stalled Hilton Hotel development and its much hyped rooftop skybar currently mothballed, only the Bewiched coffee shop bucks the trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now though, business partners David Nightingale and Karen Perks – who currently operate The Woolpack at Stanground – see themselves a pioneers with their plans for a “quirky welcoming venue that’s the place to go for quality craft ales, ciders, premium lagers, quality gins and delicious New York Deli Style hot and cold sandwiches, for lunch or after work.”

A new bar and deli called The Hop Shed is planned for Fletton Quays.

They describe what they have in mind for the building, last used as a Greggs, as “unique to Peterborough” , and “destinational”, adding: “We believe in the regeneration of the South Bank, Fletton Quays, and believe we would bring something desirable to the area

“We want to be one of the first venues to open and pioneer a riverside economy.”

An application for a premises licence for The Hop Shed, opening until 10pm in the week and 11pm on Saturdays, is before the city council and, in separate negotiations, a five-year lease is in the offing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We both think that this is what people want down there,” said Karen, “something fresh and new. We are very excited by it.

"Look at Nottingham, Bedford, Manchester, Newcastle and more they all have a waterfront night-time economy. We want to kickstart it at Fletton Quays and get people migrating out of the city centre.

"People’s habits have changed and we think the people we will attract go out earlier and go home early.”

Being a Listed Building, there is nothing structurally planned. And should everything fall into place it could be fitted out with a bar and deli and furnished in time to open by the end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will seat about 100 people and, says David, “have a nice, relaxing vibe and some cracking beers.”

Celebrating the rich talent of the city’s music scene, low level light acoustic music events inside are planned. But with people living nearby, the music would finish early, Thursday to Saturday, and Sunday afternoon.

Jobs for two chefs and six front of house staff would be created.