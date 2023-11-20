Christmas tree arrives in Peterborough's Cathedral Square ahead of big lights switch on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on after the Cathedral Square tree arrived in Peterborough city centre today (November 20).

Staff will decorate the tree this week with lights ahead of the big light switch on, which takes place on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas Tree in Cathedral Square

Other city centre decorations are already up ahead of the party later this week.