Christmas tree arrives in Peterborough's Cathedral Square ahead of big lights switch on

Tree arrived from farm in Solihull early this morning ahead of Friday’s light switch on
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on after the Cathedral Square tree arrived in Peterborough city centre today (November 20).

Staff will decorate the tree this week with lights ahead of the big light switch on, which takes place on Friday evening.

The tree was selected from the ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ near Solihull earlier this year.

The Christmas Tree in Cathedral SquareThe Christmas Tree in Cathedral Square
Other city centre decorations are already up ahead of the party later this week.

Former Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison, who is playing Good Witch Glinda in the Wonderful Wizard of Oz pantomime at The Cresset this Christmas, will switch on the lights on Friday.

After the switch on, work will begin to create the new outdoor ice rink, which will be located in Cathedral Square throughout December. For information about the rink, or to book tickets go to https://www.gigantic.com/peterborough-ice-rink-tickets/peterborough-cathedral-square/2023-12-30-10-00

