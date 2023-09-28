Mystery surrounds Christmas decorations on Peterborough roundabout as Cathedral Square tree is revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mystery surrounds Christmas decorations placed on a tree in Peterborough this week – three months before December 25.

Santa, a stocking and other decorations were hung from the tree outside the Bluebell in Welland this week.

It is not known why the decorations appeared this week, or who was behind the early festive offerings.

The decorations were spotted this week. Photo: Toby Wood

Toby Wood, who spotted the unusual autumn site, said he was not sure who was behind the decorations.

Meanwhile, a grander Christmas tree for Peterborough has been selected.

Councillors Steve Allen and Marco Cereste went to the ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ near Solihull to select the centrepiece for the Cathedral Square celebrations.

Cllr Cereste promised the tree would be in place in time for the big switch on, which takes place on November 24.