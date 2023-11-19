Former Eastenders star to switch on Peterborough's Cathedral Square Christmas lights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Eastenders star will have the honour of switching on Peterborough city centre’s Christmas lights this year.

Cathedral Square and the glorious Christmas tree will be alive with Festive spirit for the annual event, which begins at 5pm.

The lights are being turned on by former Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison, who is playing Good Witch Glinda in the Wonderful Wizard of Oz pantomime at The Cresset this Christmas.

The big switch on takes place on Friday, November 24

Also taking to the stage will be stars from the Key Theatre panto Aladdin; Posh team mascots; skaters from Peterborough Phantoms; and of course Father Christmas himself.

Music will be provided by local acts including Citizen Smith and Gary Lee Ward and a host of Darling princesses who will be performing Disney hits before descending into the crowd for selfies with the children.

The event will be hosted by Kev Lawrence, breakfast presenter at PCRFM, with the switch-on scheduled to take place at 7pm. The event is sponsored by Princebuild, Jollyes – The Pet People, O & H Peterborough, and Metro Bank.

Peterborough Mayor Cllr Nick Sandford and Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq will also be on hand for the traditional event.

Cllr Farooq said: “We are looking forward to a great event in Peterborough and would like to thank the sponsors and performers who will no doubt make the event a success.

“This will be my first Christmas lights switch-on as leader, and I am really looking forward to seeing the people of Peterborough come together for an excellent night of entertainment.”

Nearby St John’s Church will be acting as a quiet room during the evening. The event will also be streamed live on the council’s Youtube channels.

Peterborough Cathedral will also be hosting the Luxmuralis light show (22-25 November), and due to the large numbers expected in the city centre drivers are advised to check parking options before they leave for events; find out more here: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/parking/car-park-locations

After the big switch-on attention will turn to the giant ice rink being assembled in Cathedral Square, which will open on 1 December.