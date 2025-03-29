Westminster Life: Keeping Clare’s countryside alive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Access to nature makes a real difference to people’s mental health and wellbeing, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

Whether it’s a walk through the countryside, a quiet moment in a local park, or exploring the places that inspired some of our greatest poets, the ability to connect with the outdoors is something we should all be able to enjoy.

That’s why it was brilliant to visit John Clare Cottage in Helpston last week and see firsthand the work being done by the John Clare Trust.

Clare, a local poet, captured the beauty of the rural landscape and the changing seasons, but he also wrote about the destruction of nature in his time.

Sam Carling MP on his visit to John Clare Cottage in Helpston

His work feels as relevant today as ever, as we look to protect and expand access to green spaces for future generations.

We must celebrate Peterborough’s rich heritage, ensuring it is both preserved and appreciated.

The Trust is not just preserving history - it’s actively working to make the countryside accessible to all

Through their education programmes, events, and the wider John Clare Countryside project, they’re ensuring that people of all backgrounds, especially young people, can connect with nature.

The Cottage itself is a fantastic community space, celebrating Clare’s legacy while inspiring new generations to appreciate the natural world.

But the fight to protect and improve access to green spaces isn’t just about history – it’s about the future. Locally, we see the value of our natural spaces every day. Places like Ferry Meadows provide a vital space for relaxation, exercise, and community. Whether it’s families enjoying time outdoors, runners taking advantage of the trails, or people simply finding a moment of peace in nature, these spaces are essential to our wellbeing.

Yet for too many people, access to nature is limited. Transport links can make it difficult to reach the countryside, local parks often face environmental challenges, and there’s still work to do in making these spaces truly accessible for everyone, including those with disabilities.

That’s why we need to ensure local planning decisions protect and enhance our environment rather than diminish it.

Supporting organisations like the John Clare Trust, investing in our parks and nature reserves, and ensuring access to green spaces isn’t just a luxury - it’s essential for our health and wellbeing.

The evidence is clear - time spent in nature reduces stress, improves physical health, and strengthens our sense of community.

That’s why Labour is creating the first new national forest in 30 years, planting 20 million trees across the country.

This will not only provide new green spaces for people to enjoy but also play a vital role in tackling climate change.

If we get this right, we don’t just protect our environment - we create a legacy that future generations can enjoy, just as Clare once did.

That’s something worth fighting for.