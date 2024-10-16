Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ceremony to take place this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Memorials to Britain’s nuclear test veterans will be unveiled at a poignant event in Peterborough later this month.

Two new memorials have been installed in Central Park to commemorate those who lost their lives and are still suffering as a result of Britain’s nuclear testing programme in the 1950s and 60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A celebration event will take place in Central Park on Saturday 19 October from 12pm until 2pm, with Peterborough Mayor Cllr Marco Cereste officially unveiling the memorials.

Cllr Alan Dowson at the Central Park memorial stone to remember Christmas Island nuclear tests

Among the attendees will be Cllr Alan Dowson, who was exposed to nuclear testing whilst stationed as a 19-year-old serviceman in the Pacific in 1958. Cllr Dowson, who suffered physical ailments as a result, was awarded a Nuclear Test Medal by the government earlier this year and has previously campaigned for recognition for nuclear veterans.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, cllr Dowson recalled his time serving in Christmas Island.

He said: "I was part of Operation Grapple – we saw two hydrogen bombs and two atomic bombs. We were taken to the beach on the island, told to wear our long khaki trousers rather than shorts, not flip flops and a shirt with your sleeves down. We sat on the beach with our back to the blast . You felt the heat on your back – you had no covering, you had your hands in front of you so you saw the bones in your hand. Then you could stand up and look at the glowing hydrogen bomb – dropping out of the sky was all the birds. If you watched it go off, you would go blind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed these Peterborough’s memorials are the first of their kind in the country and were installed after councillors used monies from the Community Leadership Fund (CLF), which enables members to support projects that will have a positive impact in their wards.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, who has helped to organise the celebration event, said: “The memorials are about recognising those who gave their lives as part of the nuclear testing programme, as well as those who suffered for years afterwards, having served their countries.

“We would urge everyone to come along to the celebration event, which promises to be a poignant occasion. Several veterans and current members of the military will be attending and the Willow Cafe have kindly offered to cook a meal and refreshments for the veterans.”

Cllr Alan Dowson said: "I am delighted, proud and humbled by these two new memorials and the work the council has done to get them installed in Central Park. As far as I'm aware no other council has commemorated nuclear veterans, so we are setting a poignant precedent here in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is vitally important to remember those who served their countries. There are not many nuclear veterans left - only 13 or 14 in East Anglia. I'm looking forward to the official unveiling and catching up with fellow veterans about our lives and experiences, it will be lovely to see them."

The new memorials consist of a stone plaque in the park’s sunken garden dedicated to the legacy of the Atomic Bomb and Atomic Test Survivors. The plaque was supported by the LABRATS group, who campaign for recognition for nuclear survivors.

Work to complete the second memorial is currently being finalised and this will consist of two stone plinths in the park’s wreath laying area, displaying wording dedicated to deceased nuclear veterans and those who suffered injuries serving their country.

Existing military memorials in Central Park were also refurbished as part of the project.