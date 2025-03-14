Peterborough-based legal group  AIIC is among fastest growing in Europe

Accolade follows new growth

​A Peterborough-based legal group has been named as one of the fastest growing in Europe. ​

The AIIC Group, of Worldwide House, Thorpe Wood, has been listed in the prestigious FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times for the third consecutive year.

The group, which is behind law firm Taylor Rose, also based at Worldwide House, is one of only two UK companies in the legal and accounting services sector to have made the list this year.

The accolade comes after the company saw continued growth this year, recording revenues of £97.3 million in the financial year ending September 30 2024 , which is 16 percent higher than the same period in the previous year.

Adrian Jaggard, chief executive of the AIIC Group, said: “It’s great for everyone in the business to get external recognition for the hard work they have put in, and our success has been and will continue to be a real team effort.

"We have focused heavily on providing the back-office infrastructure and support that allows our lawyers to do what they do best, and that has really helped our ability to attract and retain great legal talent."

He added: “There is still an awful lot of room to grow.

"We’re doubling down on investing in technology to help our teams provide a great quality of service in our dominant markets, such as conveyancing, so that clients want to come back to us for a wide range of complementary legal services.

Mr Jaggard further added: “We know it will take hard work, but we’re confident in the strength of our strategy, our culture and our team.”