Looking Back: When Peterborough's winter weather really was wintry!

One winter in the early 1980s, I stepped out of my door in Alma Road and snapped this picture and then went back into my house to get warm and to develop the film in my pop-up dark room.

At the top is Lincoln Road junction and the man with the brush and his corgi was my next door neighbour clearing his path.

I wonder who was the man was driving his Opel car, past the Ford Escort, very slowly along the icy and ungritted road?

I remember putting a blanket under the bonnet of my rusty Mini to stop it getting frozen but unfortunately forgot it was there when I started the engine.

Peterborough's Ala Road in the early 1980s

Expensive job sorting out the cam shaft belt!

Proper winters then when the Nene sometimes froze and shows the boats marooned and some swans skating on thin ice!

Mitchel Construction offices on the opposite bank occasionally flooded and was demolished in 2012 and replaced by the still unopened Hilton Hotel.

For more than 50 years on the west facade of the office block on the bridge was a magnificent stone mural of famous people such as Archimedes.

Swans on the icy River Nene near Town Bridge in the early 1980s

It was saved and now incorporated into the wall of the multi-storey car park at Fletton Quays and the former East Station yard.

