Looking Back: Tories replaced by fruit and veg on Nigel’s walk to work
Chris said: “In 1981 I snapped Nigel Cornwell walking past the Tory headquarters in Dogsthorpe Road.”
Nigel said: “I lived opposite in All Saints Road and I think I would have been walking to work at the Nationwide Building Society.
“I had lots of interesting conversations with the Tories as I am a socialist.”
Nigel left Peterborough a couple of years later and moved to Devon to work in a building society.
He later moved to Whittlesey and has a son and three grandchildren.
He recently had a very serious and debilitating stroke and was disappointed he could not attend the opening evening of Chris’s reunions exhibition to see his pictures.
He does star in the book Reunions 2 and fortunately Nigel is now making good progress.
The headquarters is now a food shop.
Chris said: “The shopkeeper was wondering why I was taking lots of pictures of Nigel walking up and down and when I showed him the old photo he was very surprised and fascinated to see how his shop used to be.”