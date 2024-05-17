Looking Back: Tories replaced by fruit and veg on Nigel’s walk to work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Chris said: “In 1981 I snapped Nigel Cornwell walking past the Tory headquarters in Dogsthorpe Road.”

Nigel said: “I lived opposite in All Saints Road and I think I would have been walking to work at the Nationwide Building Society.

“I had lots of interesting conversations with the Tories as I am a socialist.”

1981 - Nigel Cornwell walking past the Conservative Association HQ in Dogsthorpe Road - and decades later, with the building now a food shop.

Nigel left Peterborough a couple of years later and moved to Devon to work in a building society.

He later moved to Whittlesey and has a son and three grandchildren.

He recently had a very serious and debilitating stroke and was disappointed he could not attend the opening evening of Chris’s reunions exhibition to see his pictures.

He does star in the book Reunions 2 and fortunately Nigel is now making good progress.

The headquarters is now a food shop.