Looking Back: Tories replaced by fruit and veg on Nigel’s walk to work

By Brad Barnes
Published 17th May 2024, 08:21 BST
Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Chris said: “In 1981 I snapped Nigel Cornwell walking past the Tory headquarters in Dogsthorpe Road.”

Nigel said: “I lived opposite in All Saints Road and I think I would have been walking to work at the Nationwide Building Society.

“I had lots of interesting conversations with the Tories as I am a socialist.”

1981 - Nigel Cornwell walking past the Conservative Association HQ in Dogsthorpe Road - and decades later, with the building now a food shop.1981 - Nigel Cornwell walking past the Conservative Association HQ in Dogsthorpe Road - and decades later, with the building now a food shop.
1981 - Nigel Cornwell walking past the Conservative Association HQ in Dogsthorpe Road - and decades later, with the building now a food shop.

Nigel left Peterborough a couple of years later and moved to Devon to work in a building society.

He later moved to Whittlesey and has a son and three grandchildren.

He recently had a very serious and debilitating stroke and was disappointed he could not attend the opening evening of Chris’s reunions exhibition to see his pictures.

He does star in the book Reunions 2 and fortunately Nigel is now making good progress.

The headquarters is now a food shop.

Chris said: “The shopkeeper was wondering why I was taking lots of pictures of Nigel walking up and down and when I showed him the old photo he was very surprised and fascinated to see how his shop used to be.”

