Looking Back: Remember Peterborough's Viva La Rock in the late 80s?

There were some good nights to be had here back in the late 1980s – it is Viva La Rock on Bridge Street in Peterborough.

It sprung up upstairs above the old Papa Luigi restaurant from 86-89, with DJs Dave Allen, Stuart Kehoe and on one occasion Andy Bell from Erasure, who grew up in the city.

The photo, from reader Terry Aspittle shows the club shortly before it was flattened to make way for the Rivergate development.