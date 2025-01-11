Looking Back: Remember Peterborough's Viva La Rock in the late 80s?

By Brad Barnes
Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:17 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 15:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There were some good nights to be had here back in the late 1980s – it is Viva La Rock on Bridge Street in Peterborough.

It sprung up upstairs above the old Papa Luigi restaurant from 86-89, with DJs Dave Allen, Stuart Kehoe and on one occasion Andy Bell from Erasure, who grew up in the city.

The photo, from reader Terry Aspittle shows the club shortly before it was flattened to make way for the Rivergate development.

Related topics:PeterboroughAndy Bell
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice