Looking Back: More old pubs of Peterborough

Town Bridge, where you will now find Charters

Today’s pictures have been provided by regular Looking Back contributor Andy Cole.

The picture above is something of a ‘cheat’ as it is not a picture of a pub but rather a photograph of an area where a pub now stands… or to be more accurate floats!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taken in 1982, it shows the River Nene flowing under Town Bridge where the popular pub and restaurant Charters is located.

The Palmerston Arms on Oundle Road - in 1982

The picture (right), also taken in 1982, is of the famous old city pub The Palmerston Arms on Oundle Road in Woodston. The pub is currently looking for new owners.

The final picture shows the Elephant and Castle in Lower Bridge Street close to today's Rivergate centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks as ever to Andy for sharing these photographs.