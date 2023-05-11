News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: More old pubs of Peterborough

Pictures of old pubs always hold a fascination and no doubt spark many happy memories for some.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Town Bridge, where you will now find ChartersTown Bridge, where you will now find Charters
Today’s pictures have been provided by regular Looking Back contributor Andy Cole.

The picture above is something of a ‘cheat’ as it is not a picture of a pub but rather a photograph of an area where a pub now stands… or to be more accurate floats!

Taken in 1982, it shows the River Nene flowing under Town Bridge where the popular pub and restaurant Charters is located.

The Palmerston Arms on Oundle Road - in 1982The Palmerston Arms on Oundle Road - in 1982
The picture (right), also taken in 1982, is of the famous old city pub The Palmerston Arms on Oundle Road in Woodston. The pub is currently looking for new owners.

The final picture shows the Elephant and Castle in Lower Bridge Street close to today's Rivergate centre.

Thanks as ever to Andy for sharing these photographs.

The Elephant and Castle, which is long goneThe Elephant and Castle, which is long gone
