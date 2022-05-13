Looking Back: It’s been a lifetime on the tiles for roofer Cip

1980 Cip in Clarence Road working on a roof

Chris explained: “In 1980 Cipriano Esposito was working on a roof in Clarence Road with his nephew, Harry Smith (left) and more than 40 years later he is still a roofer and running his business.”

Cip said: “It was very different and quite dangerous when I started as you didn’t have scaffolding except on the big jobs.”

Cip has four sons, three of whom are roofers.

Cip still working on the rooftops

At age 69 in 2020 Cip is snapped back on a roof in Buckle Street and in 2021 meets up again with Prince Fairbairn outside the Clarence Road house.

Prince was the first person from St Vincent to move to Peterborough in 1956 and he worked at Perkins and British Rail but is now retired and lives in Essex.

He has three daughters and a son, and three grandchildren.

Chris added: “He told me he rarely gets back to Peterborough ‘except for funerals!’

Cip with friend Prince Fairbairn outside the Clarence Road house.

"I never give up so with some gentle persuasion I encouraged him to return for a much more joyous occasion and, as you can see, dressed in his brand new boiler suit, he was glad he did.”