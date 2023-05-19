Greggs, Katharine of Aragon or Peter Boizot? PT readers suggest names for new footbridge over RIver Nene

Images of a planned new footbridge over the River Nene in Peterborough were released last week – and Peterborough Telegraph readers have had their say on what the structure should be called.

The authority has released a shortlist of proposed names for the bridge, consisting of King Charles Bridge, Embankment Bridge, Charles Swift Bridge, Walter's Bridge and Cygnet Bridge.

An image of what the bridge might look like

Last week Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said his preferred options from the shortlist were either the King Charles Bridge or the Charles Swift Bridge – however, he said had he been given a blank sheet of paper, he would have named the bridge either ‘Queen Elizabeth II Bridge' or 'Peter Boizot Bridge'.

Peterborough Telegraph readers have also had their say on social media.

Salvatore Pagliaro agreed with Mr Bristow, suggesting the Peter Boizot Bridge.

Andy Hutchcraft said the bridge could be named after Greggs – one of the bakery chains branches is based at Fletton Quays.

Dr Hazel Perry tweeted: “A rather limited list and lacking in the representation of women and the wider heritage of the area. What a missed opportunity.”

Toby Wood said the Peterborough Civic Society had come up with a suggestion to tie in with the city’s heritage – and an option of a woman to name the bridge after. He said: “My preference for the name of the new pedestrian bridge across the river Nene is the Charles Swift bridge, not Embankment or Walter. A Peterborough Civic Society member suggested Katharine of Aragon bridge - woman of local and (inter)national significance.”

The images themselves had a mixed reaction from residents.

Kenneth Thomas Montgomery-Moore said the money would be better spent on facilities in the city such as the hydrotherapy pool, which was closed last year.

Paul Howell agreed and said: “The money would be better used on pavement and road repair or other essential services for the city.”

However, Paul Benton said: “It looks fantastic and will increase the use of the Embankment as a green space hopefully protecting it as such for many years to come.”

Paul Ford also said it would benefit Peterborough and said: “Looks fantastic. It'll be a great addition for the Hilton hotel and may encourage some new bars/restaurants to open up at Fletton Quays.”

Don’t need another bridge.

It is hoped that construction will start next year of the Nene bridge, which is one of eight Peterborough projects that have been awarded a share of £22.9 million from the Government under its Towns Fund initiative.

The bridge has secured £2 million from the Towns Fund with £3.4 million from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and the remainder from Peterborough City Council’s redevelopment budget.

An online version of the consultation is available at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/consultations/river-nene-pedestrian-bridge-consultation