New picture of planned Peterborough footbridge between Fletton Quays and Embankment revealed

A new picture of a planned footbridge between Peterborough’s Embankment and Fletton Quays has been revealed.

A consultation on the plans for the bridge opened this week, with residents invited to have their say on the proposals.

An artists’ impression of the bridge has been created featuring a design which has been costed and Peterborough City Council say can be delivered within the funding available for this project.

Residents are being urged to have their say on the bridge

Peterborough Civic Society have welcomed the news, saying: “The Civic Society is delighted that the new river Nene pedestrian bridge is a step closer to reality. Those designing the bridge should ensure that the structure fits well into a rejuvenated Embankment area and affords good views of the Cathedral without obstructing any vistas.”

It is proposed that the bridge will offer a non-vehicular alternative route across the river, away from the busy main road. It will create a local landmark and point of interest along the river, along with a good transport link for pedestrians and cyclists from Fletton Quays to the new University campus and Embankment area. The current estimated timeline would see construction start in mid-2024 and finish in mid-2025

A total of £2million has been pledged by the Government’s Towns Fund, part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. This money has been ring-fenced by the Government and can only be spent on this project. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has contributed £3.4million, with the remainder coming from Peterborough City Council’s redevelopment budget.

The public consultation will be open between Monday, 15 May and Monday, 5 June. Members of the public will be able to make their views known via an online survey and paper versions of the survey, which will be available at the following events:

Saturday, 20 May from 11am to 2pm at Nene Park Festival

Wednesday, 24 May from 9am to noon outside the Town Hall on Bridge Street

Thursday, 25 May from 5pm to 8pm outside the Town Hall on Bridge Street

An online version of the consultation is available at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/consultations/river-nene-pedestrian-bridge-consultation