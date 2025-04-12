All you need to know about the Spalding Flower Parade this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The colourful Spalding Flower Parade returns to the town on May 10, with the event kicking off on the previous evening with a special tribute music weekend at the Springields events arena.

​Abba Orbit will be performing all the classic hits from the iconic Swedish group, followed by Badness, the UK’s top Madness tribute band.

Entry is free, though donations are encouraged. There will be a variety of food vendors, a licensed bar, and a funfair to keep the festivities going.

The traditional parade starts at 11am on the Saturday, following the same route as in previous years, with Roman Bank now serving as the main entry and exit road to Springfields Events Centre. Around 50 participants will join the parade, which carries the theme 'Musicals.'

Get ready for the return of Spalding Flower Parade

The parade will also feature local schools, dance groups, and charities, as well as traditional marching bands to entertain the crowd.

While the parade is underway, visitors to Springfields Events Centre can explore a variety of independent craft stalls, and again indulge in freshly cooked food, and enjoy a licensed bar and funfair.

Saturday's headlining musical act is a treat for Taylor Swift fans, as Vicki Earle performs her “It’s Not Taylor” tribute from pm. In addition to the parade and onsite attractions, a thrilling flypast by The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight of The Lancaster is also planned in the afternoon. And don’t forget, entry to the venue on Saturday is again completely free, with donations always appreciated.

For visitors travelling into Spalding, a park and ride service will be running from the Spalding Rugby Club off the A16 near to Applegreen Service Station, Roythornes Solicitors, Duncan & Toplis and Abbey Print. These services are provided by Black Cat Travel and Smart Cabs and are chargeable.

Further information can be found at www.spaldingflowerparade.org.uk or on the official Facebook page.