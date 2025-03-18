Woman charged following 'concerning behaviour' forcing closure of Peterborough medical centre

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Mar 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 15:30 BST

Eye Medical Centre has been closed since Wednesday (March 12).

A woman has been charged after her behaviour forced the temporary of a medical centre in Peterborough.

The Medical Centre in Eye, High Street, has been closed since has been closed since Wednesday (March 12) due to what its operators, Jenner Healthcare, have described as due to “security risks” to its staff.

Since the closure, patients have been directed to use the practice in Thorney but no timescale has been placed on how long this will continue for.

Eye Medical Centre.
A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident for causing a nuisance on NHS premises.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Last week we were contacted on two occasions (March 10 and 12) by staff at Laurel Farm Medical Centre in Eye, reporting concerning behaviour by a member of the public.

“A 41-year-old woman from Eye was arrested in connection with the reports on Thursday (March 13). She has since been charged with two counts of causing a nuisance on NHS premises and being in possession of cannabis.

“She was released from police custody with strict bail conditions and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on April 11.”

