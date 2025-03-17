Peterborough GP surgery confirms 'security risk to staff' behind closure

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called for clear communications between surgery and residents.

Jennet Healthcare has confirmed that is has been forced to close Eye Medical Centre temporarily due to security risks for their staff.

The centre has been closed since Wednesday (March 12) with threats reportedly made against the centre and its staff.

Jenner Healthcare, which runs the centre has temporarily relocated staff to its Thorney Practice, located on Wisbech Road.

The Eye Medical Centre.

Patients that have an appointment booked at Eye will be called by staff to advise.

A statement from Jenner said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, please rest assured we are working as quickly as possible to reopen the practice, working alongside the Local Commissioning Body and local Police force.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

Jenner Healthcare has so far been unable to confirm the length of the closure.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has been in contact with Jenner Healthcare and the Integrated Care Service asking for clarity about what is happening, why and when more information will be given about the surgery.

He said: “This is an incredibly important surgery. Whilst I understand there may be surgery issues that have to be dealt with, it is important that residents have faith in the future of the surgery.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for comment.