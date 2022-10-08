A Peterborough GP surgery which has been closed since June is set to re-open.

However now the surgery is set to re-open, with new staff having been recruited.

The surgery has re-opened (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The staff shortage earlier in the year was blamed on the loss of administration workers at the surgery, and patients were forced to travel to the sister Eye surgery.

Today a spokesman for Jenner Healthcare said: “We are pleased to announce that following the successful recruitment and induction of staff, we are now able to open the Thorney branch.

“The practice would like to thank all our patients for their tolerance and understanding during this difficult and challenging period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise access to primary care is a challenge not only for us but across the country with demand for services exceeding capacity.

“On a positive note, however we have recruited 3 nurse practitioners who will be starting over the coming months, and they will provide significant additional capacity so it is hoped you will notice an improvement in access to our practice in the coming months.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who campaigned to get the surgery open as quickly as possible, welcomed the news the surgery was re-opening. He said: “The site at Thorney has reopened. What absolutely superb news.

“I would like to thank the surgery team for meeting with me, keeping me updated on their plans, and now successfully reopening the location in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to thank all local people who have contacted me about this.

“This has made me so happy, and I am looking forward to the site serving my constituents.”

Reception at the surgery will be open as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday: 8am – 6pm

Tuesday: 8am – 6pm

Wednesday: 8am – 6pm

Thursday: 8am – 1pm

Advertisement Hide Ad