Thorney GP surgery to re-open after more than four months
Three new nurse practitioners to start at surgery ‘in coming months’
A Peterborough GP surgery which has been closed since June is set to re-open.
However now the surgery is set to re-open, with new staff having been recruited.
The staff shortage earlier in the year was blamed on the loss of administration workers at the surgery, and patients were forced to travel to the sister Eye surgery.
Concerns were raised over how elderly and vulnerable patients would be able to access the surgery – especially as bus services were cut in the area.
Today a spokesman for Jenner Healthcare said: “We are pleased to announce that following the successful recruitment and induction of staff, we are now able to open the Thorney branch.
“The practice would like to thank all our patients for their tolerance and understanding during this difficult and challenging period.
“We recognise access to primary care is a challenge not only for us but across the country with demand for services exceeding capacity.
“On a positive note, however we have recruited 3 nurse practitioners who will be starting over the coming months, and they will provide significant additional capacity so it is hoped you will notice an improvement in access to our practice in the coming months.”
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who campaigned to get the surgery open as quickly as possible, welcomed the news the surgery was re-opening. He said: “The site at Thorney has reopened. What absolutely superb news.
“I would like to thank the surgery team for meeting with me, keeping me updated on their plans, and now successfully reopening the location in the village.
“I also want to thank all local people who have contacted me about this.
“This has made me so happy, and I am looking forward to the site serving my constituents.”
The surgery was rated as ‘good’ by CQC inspectors in their latest inspection, which took place in April this year.
Reception at the surgery will be open as follows:
Monday: 8am – 6pm
Tuesday: 8am – 6pm
Wednesday: 8am – 6pm
Thursday: 8am – 1pm
Friday: 8am – 1pm