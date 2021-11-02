Peterborough City Hospital plea as Emergency department is ‘extremely busy’
Staff at Peterborough City Hospital have urged residents to only attend the A&E department unless they have an ‘urgent immediate or serious need.’
The hospital is currently extremely busy, and staff have said some people attending the emergency department could have received treatment elsewhere.
A spokesman said: “Our Emergency Department is extremely busy and people are attending who should be seeking alternative treatment elsewhere.
“Do not attend our Emergency Department unless you have an urgent, immediate or serious need.
“First, call 111 who will be able to support you in accessing support such as your GP, out of hours, booked appointments with urgent and emergency care services such as urgent treatment centres and access to pharmacies.”
The COVID situation in Peterborough has been putting pressure on health services, with patients with the virus putting both direct and indirect pressure on staff.
MORE: Why Peterborough was given Enhanced Response Area status - as 15 die in a month in city and hospitalisations could double before Christmas
MORE: Peterborough hospital staff urge residents to wear masks in crowded spaces as COVID rate remains high in city