Peterborough City Hospital plea as Emergency department is ‘extremely busy’

Peterborough City Hospital entrance

The hospital is currently extremely busy, and staff have said some people attending the emergency department could have received treatment elsewhere.

A spokesman said: “Our Emergency Department is extremely busy and people are attending who should be seeking alternative treatment elsewhere.

“Do not attend our Emergency Department unless you have an urgent, immediate or serious need.

“First, call 111 who will be able to support you in accessing support such as your GP, out of hours, booked appointments with urgent and emergency care services such as urgent treatment centres and access to pharmacies.”