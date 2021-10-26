Peterborough hospital staff urge residents to wear masks in crowded spaces as COVID rate remains high in city

Coronavirus

The case rate in the city in recent days has been the highest it has been during the entire pandemic - and while case numbers have stopped rising, they remain at a very high level.

The rate on October 19, the latest data available, was 665.8 cases per 100,000 people in Peterborough, the seventh highest rate ever in the city. The UK rate was 482.

Last week the director of public health in Peterborough urged residents to wear masks, work from home and get jabbed to help reduce the rate.

Today Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals said: “We are putting robust plans in place across our hospital sites to plan for the increased pressures that the winter season always brings, including additional resources to help with capacity, increasing staffing levels where appropriate and working with community and social care to ensure we can help to get patients home safely and efficiently.

“We are currently treating a high number of patients in our emergency departments, some of whom could be treated in the community by their GP the local pharmacy, or at home. We urge anyone who is feeling unwell and unsure about which service to access, to call NHS 111 first for advice.

“Everyone can help by getting their flu and Covid-19 vaccine if they’re eligible, and by continuing to follow Covid-19 guidance.

“As COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise in the area and nationally, you can help to slow down the spread of the virus by wearing a face covering in crowded areas, ventilating indoor areas and continuing with thorough handwashing.