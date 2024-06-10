New Peterborough hydrotherapy pool welcomed by users after green light given to plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work set to begin later this summer

Hydrotherapy users in Peterborough have welcomed the news a new pool is set to be built in the city – but called for assurances that it will be open to the community.

There has been a lack of hydrotherapy pool facilities in Peterborough since the St George’s Pool was closed during the COVID pandemic, and never re-opened after the city council decided to mothball the site. There are now plans to turn the site into classrooms at Heltwate Special School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new centre might look

After an initial re-drawing of the first plans, it is now hoped that work will begin on the new centre later this year.

The hydro pool at Lime Academy in Orton had been opened to users by the council, but there were issues with the cost of sessions and accessibility.

Following the announcement, Karen Oldale, who runs the St George's Hydrotherapy Users' group, said: “A new enablement centre with a hydrotherapy pool is such positive news for the city. Some of us have been campaigning for a community hydrotherapy pool for many years. It's very heartening that a longer term view to invest in health of the community is being taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, the closure of St George’s caused a great deal of ill health and pain for its users. On behalf of all those affected, it is an enormous shame it could not have been kept open to ensure a smooth transition and maintained health.”

However, Karen did call for assurances about community use. She said that the group were advised that an element of community use could be included as a condition for approval – however this has not been part of the planning permission.