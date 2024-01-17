Good news for mums to be as gas and air returns to Peterborough City Hospital maternity unit

Entonox was withdrawn in February last year due to staff safety concerns

Peterborough mums-to-be are now able to have ‘gas and air’ again at the city hospital, nearly a year after it was withdrawn.

The use of Entonox was stopped at Peterborough City Hospital in February last year as levels of nitrous oxide, which is combined with oxygen to form the mixture, in the air were found to be above an acceptable level. While the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said mums and new born babies were not at risk, but it raise safety concerns for staff working in the unit.

After attempts to improve ventilation failed to bring nitrous oxide levels in balance at the city hospital, several scavenger units were ordered, and in November The Peterborough Telegraph reported that gas and air could be re-introduced ‘within a matter of weeks.’

Today, Melissa Davis, Director of Midwifery at the hospital, confirmed that the scavenger units had been delivered last week, and gas and air has been offered as of this week.

The devices are expected to reduce circulating levels of the mixture by 80 per cent.

