Peterborough mums-to-be will still have to wait before they are given access to gas and air during labour – as the city hospital’s progress on sorting health and safety issues is going ‘slower than they would have liked.’

The hospital withdrew the use of Entonox – a gas that is usually made up of half nitrous oxide and half oxygen – during childbirth, due to safety concerns for their staff. Gas and air was also withdrawn from Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, which is also run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, at the same time.

The decision was made due to the levels of Nitrous Oxide found in the air. The hospital said there were no concerns for the safety of patients at the hospital.

Peterborough City Hospital

While work has been carried out at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, which has allowed the use of gas and air to return, the situation is different at Peterborough City Hospital.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked the trust when gas and air could be re-introduced – and whether it was likely to be in 2023 – and how much the work was costing. However, the trust were unable to give an answer to the questions.However, Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at the trust, said: “We know that it has been an anxious and unsettling time for our women and our staff. I would like to thank them for their patience as we continue to work on safely reintroducing gas and air to our maternity units. The experience of our women and the safety of our staff remains our priority.

“Our progress has been slower than we would have liked due to currently not being able to find a solution that meets all safety requirements. We are continuing to work with our Estates and Facilities team and external expert partners to find a solution.”

Women who are concerned about the situation are asked to speak to their community midwife.