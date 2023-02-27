Mums in labour no longer being offered gas and air at Peterborough City Hospital

Mums giving birth at Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals are no longer being offered gas and air, it has been confirmed.

The hospital has withdrawn the use of Entonox – a gas that is usually made up of half nitrous oxide and half oxygen – during childbirth, saying they have had to make the decision for the safety of their staff.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the two hospitals, said other pain relief, including paracetamol, epidurals, and the use of a birthing pool, will still be available.

Peterborough City Hospital

The trust said it was hoped that gas and air would be able to be offered again in the near future, after the decision to stop using it was made on Friday, February 24.

‘This is not at all acceptable’

A number of people spoke of their concerns on Facebook after the trust announced the decision, with Clare Rush saying: “So your choice is just to leave vulnerable women with no pain relief?”

Vicki Lewthwaite added: “I’m sorry but this is not at all acceptable to be announced so suddenly on something that is so key in many women’s births with no other options which don’t come with higher risks.”

‘It’s a decision we have not taken lightly’

However Jo Bennis, chief nurse at the trust, said they did not have a choice, and said: “Following concerns raised at other NHS hospitals, we have undertaken thorough testing of the atmosphere in our maternity units at both Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals with regard to the levels of nitrous oxide arising from the patient use of Entonox (gas and air).

“After finding higher levels of residual gas and air in the atmosphere than is deemed normal, we made the decision on 24 February to suspend the use of gas and air in our units. It’s a decision we have not taken lightly, but it has been made to protect our midwifery and medical team who are likely to be exposed to high levels of Entonox for a prolonged period of time.

“We hope to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

“We are very sorry that women using our service don’t have access to Entonox at the moment, but we would like to reassure them that every other kind of pain relief is available. Our midwives are speaking to women who we expect to have their babies soon to talk through the options available to them and to support them through what we appreciate is a really difficult time.”

In an FAQ page about the decision, the trust said: “There are a full range of other pain relief options that our team are discussing with women and pregnant people on an individual basis.

"These include using a birthing pool, massage and birthing balls. We provide a relaxed, calm environment in the Delivery Suite and Midwife-Led Birthing Unit.

"Additionally, there are medications including paracetamol, diamorphine, oromorph and epidurals (which are available throughout labour).”