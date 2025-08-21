East of England Ambulance Service reveals plans to install 44 EV charge points

By Gemma Gadd
Published 21st Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 14:12 BST
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has revealed plans to install a number of electric vehicle charge points at its sites across the region.

The aim is to save fuel and maintenance costs over time, which can be “redirected into front line care”.

The Department for Transport and the Department for Health and Social Care has awarded £219,332 to EEAST to accelerate its installation of infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The money, part of the £8 million NHS Chargepoint Accelerator investment scheme, will be used to install 44 double-vehicle EV charge points at its ambulance stations and depots.

An EEAST rapid response vehicle.placeholder image
An EEAST rapid response vehicle.

The scheme is part of a programme of action towards NHS’s pledge to become net-zero of carbon emissions by 2045.

A spokesperson for EEAST said: “Investing in electrical chargepoints will deliver reductions in fuel and maintenance costs that can be redirected into front line care. This investment will deliver savings of £130 million for the NHS over the next 25 years. The wider social benefits from reducing emissions and improved air quality are valued at a further £93 million.”

EEAST were selected to be part of the NHS’ Pathfinder scheme for electric vehicles, and currently has 17 electric rapid response vehicles and 12 electric mental health response vehicles. Electric ambulances are expected to begin trials in selected locations when the necessary infrastructure is in place.

Ant Brett, Deputy Chief of Clinical Operations at EEAST, commented: “This funding will allow us to put in place infrastructure to move on to the next stage of electric vehicle integration, providing a modern and sustainable fleet for our staff, patients and communities.”

Eleven of the installations are expected to be completed by the end of November.

