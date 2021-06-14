Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Peterborough

The Thomas Walker Surgery on Princes Street.

The clinic will be the largest of its kind put on by the NHS in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and will take place at the Thomas Walker Surgery on Princes Street on Saturday and Sunday (June 19-20).

The drop in will be running between 8am and 8pm and local residents have been asked to bring proof of identity and a face covering with them. Although it will help NHS staff process patients quickly if they also bring their The event has been organised in partnership with Greater Peterborough Network, the GP Federation in the Peterborough system, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the Local Authorities.

The CCG’s Clinical Chair Dr Gary Howsam said: “We know the COVID-19 vaccination is our best protection against Coronavirus, so we want to help everyone who is eligible in Peterborough get their vaccine.

“We understand how many residents need to fit their jabs in around other commitments - and getting vaccinated becomes so much easier when you can drop into somewhere close to home, work, or even while you’re out doing the shopping.