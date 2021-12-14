Volunteer plea to help Peterborough boost vaccine roll out

Volunteers are needed to help at vaccine centres in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

So far tens of thousands of booster or third doses of COVID vaccine has been given out in Peterborough - but thousands more jabs need to go into people’s arms to ensure residents have the best protection against COVID.

The efforts of all the staff and volunteers who have helped with the vaccine roll out so far have been praised - but more are needed in the fight against Omicron.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said:

“A year into the COVID-19 vaccination programme and we have already delivered over 1.6 million doses of vaccine across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Our teams of vaccinators, support staff and volunteers have been outstanding, and I want to thank each and every one of them for their ongoing dedication and support.

“It is now time for us to push again, to significantly increase local vaccination opportunities to get as many eligible people boosted as possible before the end of the year. Our teams are working incredibly hard to increase the number of vaccination appointments that local people can book, and I would encourage people who are eligible for their booster to visit the National Booking Service website to book their jab.”

The CCG are currently looking to recruit both paid and volunteer staff to support the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS. If you are interested in volunteer roles, please visit www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk. Paid roles within vaccination centres can be found via www.jobs.nhs.uk.

To help deliver the booster roll out, a number of options are being looked at, including extending vaccine centre opening hours and the standing up of sites that had previously been stood down.

There are no issues with vaccine supply in Peterborough, and residents are being urged to book their vaccine - whether they have not yet had a first dose, have had one dose but not a second, or are eligible for a third or booster dose.