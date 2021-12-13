No walk in sessions available for COVID booster jabs in Peterborough

Residents are being urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible

Yesterday (Sunday) Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged everyone to get their third dose as soon as possible, to offer the greatest protection possible against the fast spreading Omicron variant.

But in Peterborough, many have not even had one dose of the vaccine, with more than 30 per cent of the population completely unvaccinated - so city residents who are unvaccinated are being urged to get their first doses. Nearly 40 per cent have not had their second doses yet.

A spokeswoman for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG said walk in sessions are not available for booster doses.

Walk-ins currently available in Peterborough are:

1st doses – for all patients aged 12+. Patients aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or carer. Anyone aged 16+ can walk in on their own to get their first dose.

2nd doses – for all patients aged 16+, and for patients who are in at-risk groups aged 12-15. Patients in this latter group must bring a letter from the NHS as proof of eligibility for their second dose, and be accompanied by a parent or carer. The Government has announced that all 12-15s will become eligible for a second dose in due course, but this isn’t yet operational.

3rd primary doses – these are different from booster doses and can only be accessed by a group of very vulnerable patients who are eligible due to severe immunosuppression. Eligible patients have been contacted directly via a letter to explain the process. Patients in this group can walk in to our walk-in sites provided they bring the letter.

For walk-ins, all you need to bring is a face covering. You do not need to bring ID and you do not require an NHS number.