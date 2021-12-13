More than 3,500 COVID booster jabs given out in Peterborough in three days as fight to beat Omicron in city continues

Between Thursday (December 9) and Saturday (December 11), a total of 3,564 booster jabs were given in Peterborough. A total of 57,287 third doses have now been given out in the city - or 27.5 per cent.

This is below the UK rate of 40.2 per cent.

No confirmed Omicron cases had been detected in Peterborough up to December 6 (the latest data available), although there had been two ‘suspected’ cases according to Government data.(https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-variants-genomically-confirmed-case-numbers/variants-distribution-of-case-data-10-december-2021)

Residents are being urged to get a vaccine as soon as possible

Thursday marked the 1st anniversary of the first COVID vaccine being given in the city, and since then, a total of 330,609 doses have been given out - made up of 143,762 first doses, 129,560 second doses and the 57,287 booster doses.

The take up rate for all three doses is below the UK rate.

However, the latest Government data shows that the city’s COVID case rate is below the UK rate. On December 7, the rate in Peterborough was 482.7 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a UK rate of 501.2.

On December 7, there were 67 patients with COVID in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland). Since November 24, the number of COVID patients in the hospitals has hovered between 79 and 61. Through the rest of November the number had been higher, ranging from 76 to 107.

There have been five deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) in Peterborough in the first 11 days of December - the same number as in the first 11 days of November.

Residents are being urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

For more information, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/