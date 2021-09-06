Unvaccinated Peterborough residents could fill Posh’s stadium more than three times

Of the 189,682 people living in the city, 54,781 are completely unvaccinated. A total of 72,757 people have not yet received both doses - nearly enough to fill the Weston Homes Stadium five times.

This means 31 per cent of people in the city have not had one dose, and 40 per cent have not had both doses - well below the UK vaccine take up rate.

The vaccine reduces the chance of serious illness if you catch COVID.

Thousands of people remain unvaccinated in the city

To encourage more people to get vaccinated, vaccination centre opening times have been extended this week. For more information, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/ for more information on when and where you can get vaccinated.

Peterborough’s case rate currently remains one of the highest in England, currently standing at 445.2 cases per 100,000 people. The rate has stayed largely steady through August and the beginning of September - the rate on August 6 stood at 441.2 cases per 100,000 people.

There are currently 61 COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) - the highest number since March 22. Six of those patients are on ventilators.

Between April 17 and July 19, there were no COVID 19 deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) in Peterborough.

Since July 20 there have been 12 deaths.