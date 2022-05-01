A big milestone has been hit in the fight against COVID in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire as the two millionth vaccination has been given out.

Since the COVID-19 vaccination programme started in December 2020, GP practices, Community and Hospital NHS teams, Pharmacies, Local Authorities and other key partners have been working tirelessly to offer the vaccination to hundreds of thousands of people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

In Peterborough, a total of 390,066 jabs have been given out since the first vaccine on December 8 2020. Of the vaccines given out, 149,146 are first doses, 138,920 are second doses and 102,000 are third or booster doses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The COVID vaccination centre which ran at the East of England Arena in Peterborough. Two million doses have now been given out across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Records were set in the city for the most doses given in a day in December as the Omicron variant swept through the country.

Still time to get your COVID vaccination

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and a local GP, said there was still time for people to get vaccinated if they have not had their jabs.

He said: “We’re incredibly proud of all of our fantastic staff and volunteers across the NHS and beyond who have worked together to deliver two million COVID-19 vaccinations in our local area. These vaccinations have doubtlessly saved lives and helped people to avoid the very worst effects of COVID-19. We’re pleased to say more people are accepting the offer of the vaccination every single week, including first doses because it is never too late for people to come forward for their vaccination.

“I want to thank everyone who has played their part in the COVID-19 vaccination programme – from vaccinators and clinicians to administrators and queue marshals. Without you we wouldn’t have been able to reach this amazing achievement.”

Dr David Vickers, Medical Director of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said: “We are proud of the major contribution our large-scale vaccination centres have made in delivering this remarkable achievement. The staff and volunteers within our centres continue to play a unique role in the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history and our heartfelt thanks go to them all.”

More than 735,000 people have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine locally, with over half a million people taking up at least three doses. It is never too late to get the COVID-19 vaccination and it is easier than ever to get the vaccination, as people can now walk in for spring boosters at selected sites. Some sites are also open for parents who can bring their child aged 5-11 for vaccination on a walk-in basis.

This week Peterborough City Council urged people to continue to take precautions against the virus – including by getting vaccines – by comparing the COVID situation to board game Kerplunk.

To get their vaccine, local people are invited to simply visit www.thevaccinators.co.uk to find a walk-in clinic near them. No ID or NHS number is necessary at these walk-in clinics.