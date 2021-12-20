Peterborough’s COVID vaccination record broken on Saturday as city battles to stop Omicron spread

Do you think the Covid vaccine passport is a good thing?

More than 3,000 people in the city had their third - or booster - jab on Saturday. By the end of the day, 33.3 per cent of people in the city aged 12 and over have had their third dose - more than half of those who have had two doses. In total, 69,552 people in Peterborough have now had a third dose.

In total on Saturday, 3,006 people had a third dose, 122 had a first dose and 170 had a second dose - a tot of 2,398. The previous record was on May 22 when 3,038 doses (420 first doses and 2,618 second doses) were given.

Last week the Peterborough Telegraph revealed some non-emergency clinics at Peterborough City Hospital were being cancelled to make way for a vaccine hub to open on the site.

From today, children aged between 12 and 15 will be able to get their second dose of vaccine.

Dr David Vickers, medical director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which delivers the large scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said:

“From Monday 20 December, 12-15 year olds not in at risk groups will be able to access a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine 12 weeks after their first dose, providing further vital protection against the virus.

“To ensure as many 12-15 year olds in this category as possible can access their second dose in a planned and managed way and avoid them being turned away due to lengthy queues, all second doses must be booked via the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine - second doses for 12-15 year olds not in at risk groups will not be available on a walk-in basis.”

“All other eligible groups can continue to access their first, second and third primary dose vaccinations via our walk-in services, including 12-15 year olds having their first dose.

12-15 year olds who are in the at risk categories, or who are immunosuppressed, or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed all continue to be eligible for a second jab eight weeks after their first on a walk-in basis.”

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The availability of this additional protection for 12-15 year olds is fantastic news for families across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, so please do book your appointment as soon as you are able to.

“Can I also remind people that boosters for those aged 18 and over continue to be available on a booked appointment basis only via www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine. We strongly encourage people who are eligible to come forward for their booster, and it’s never too late for those who haven’t had their first or second vaccination to have their jab. The vast majority of those being hospitalised with serious illness from Covid-19 are those who have not been vaccinated.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones and reducing covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.”

Vaccine hubs in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28, as well as New Year’s Day and Sunday, January 2.

The latest Government data shows that the number of patients in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) is remaining steady, and on December 14 stood at 68.

The number of people on ventilators in the hospitals is also remaining steady, and stood at five on December 14.