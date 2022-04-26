Peterborough City Council have urged residents to think of the current COVID situation like the game of Kerplunk.

The authority has produced a new animated video based around the popular game, reminding residents that while they should ‘no longer lose our marbles’ over the virus, ‘we are clutching at straws’ if we think it has gone away.

The short film launched by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council forms part of their ‘step safely into spring’ campaign which is reminding residents how a few simple measures can help prevent them from catching Covid, which in turn will allow them to enjoy the freedoms they have missed out on over the past two years.

Kerplunk is a board game based around removing straws and preventing marbles from falling into your tray. And the video plays on this theme, with the marbles representing Covid and the straws representing the barriers to the virus. As with Kerplunk, the more straws (barriers) you have in place, the more likely the balls won’t drop (Covid infection).

While the video is meant to be light-hearted there is a serious message attached – that taking simple steps such as getting vaccinated, wearing a face covering in enclosed crowded places, keeping a window open and washing your hands will help prevent serious illness and will allow you to enjoy the more pleasant months of the year.

Those who are eligible for vaccines are being urged to come forward to protect themselves, as well as their families, friends and communities.

Director of public health in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Jyoti Atri said: “While this is meant to be a fun video, the message behind it is serious. Covid is still out there, it is very transmissible and is still causing people to become unwell.

“The Government may have dropped restrictions but it is important we continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”