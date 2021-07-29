Thousands of Peterborough young adults still unvaccinated

Vaccine take up rates in Peterborough remain low compared to much of the rest of the country

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) and NHS data, 18,056 people aged between 18 and 29 have had at least one dose in Peterborough

The data from the ONS shows that means 65 per cent of that age group have now had one dose, with 9,733 people still to receive a vaccination. The percentage puts Peterborough 217th out of 306 authorities in England. Across England, 66.4 per cent of 18-29 year olds have had the jab using ONS population estimates.

However, Government web pages use statistics from the NHS and National Immunisation Management Programme (NIMS) for population estimates, rather than ONS data.

These statistics show just 47 per cent of people aged 18-29 have had at least one jab in Peterborough, with 20,239 people yet to be vaccinated. Using this measure puts Peterborough 293rd out of 306 authorities.

NIMS population estimates are based on people with an NHS number registered with doctors.