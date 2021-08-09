Peterborough vaccination sites appeal for more volunteers to ‘get the jabs done’

Volunteers at the City Care Centre vaccination site.

The urgent appeal has been made by the Royal Voluntary Service, which has been supplying local vaccination centres with their volunteers.

Requests for Steward Volunteers have soared across the country generally, with now over 2,000 shifts that need filling in sites across the country every day.

In Peterborough, volunteers are needed at both the City Care Centre on Thorpe Road and at the East of England Showground.

Steward Volunteers are required to help with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

The NHS Steward Volunteers Volunteer Responders programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM. Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout. There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get people vaccinated as fast as possible. There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need. If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”