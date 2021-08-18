Peterborough MP calls on residents to get vaccinated to prevent unnecessary hospitalisations
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called on residents in the city to make sure they have been vaccinated as case rates remain high.
Yesterday cllr Shaz Nawaz, leader of the Labour party on Peterborough City Council said he feared a local lockdown would be inevitable as vaccine rates remain low and cases numbers remain high.
The director of public health for Peterborough, Jyoti Atri, also urged residents to get vaccinated in an attempt to stem the tide of high case numbers - which are now matching the numbers during the winter peak earlier this year.
Today Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has backed the calls for vaccinations.
He said; “Positive cases in Peterborough are approaching the levels we saw in January. However, deaths are not and remain low. This proves how important it is to get vaccinated.
“Around 70% of adults in Peterborough have had their first jab, compared to 90% across the UK. We need to close that gap to prevent unnecessary hospitalisations.
“I understand why some people are reluctant. There’s a lot of false information circulating on social media. Some groups also have cultural inhibitions.
“But vaccination is the only way to keep safe and stay free. Let’s all get two jabs and beat the virus.”
There are a number of vaccine clinics being held in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire every week, with both walk in and pre-booked appointments available.
Anyone aged 16 and over is eligible for a vaccine.
For more information on when and where vaccine clinics are available, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/
MORE: Visiting restrictions re-introduced at Peterborough Hospital as city COVID cases soar while vaccine rates remain low
MORE: Labour leader on Peterborough Council fears local lockdown ‘might be inevitable’ as city’s COVID situation remains one of the worst in the country