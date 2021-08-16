Visiting restrictions re-introduced at Peterborough Hospital as city COVID cases soar while vaccine rates remain low

Peterborough’s COVID rate is now the sixth highest in the UK - with four of the top five being in Northern Ireland. Peterborough’s case rate is 502.9 cases per 100,000 people. The UK rate stands at 293.3.

The city’s vaccination rate is also the 25th worst in the country, with just 56.6 per cent of adults in Peterborough having had both jabs. Across the UK, the figure stands at 76.7.

The number of cases in the city - which the latest data has shown totalled more than 1,000 for two days running on August 9 and 10 (the latest days where statistics are available) for the first time in the ‘third wave’ - is now putting pressure on health care in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Hospital

There are currently (as of August 10) 37 people in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) - and while it is one fewer than the previous day, the last time figures were that high was at the beginning of April. SIx people are also on ventilators for the first time since April.

On August 6 the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust removed some visiting restrictions as the national lockdown was eased.

But now, as a result of Peterborough’s COVID situation, restrictions have had to be put back in place.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Due to a concerning increase in cases of Coronavirus in our local communities, as well as a low vaccination rate in our region, we have made the difficult decision to restrict visiting effective from Saturday 14 August.

“This means that there will be no visiting permitted except in the following circumstances:

• End of life patients – two people will be allowed to visit for patients receiving end of life care

• One parent/ carer per child – this is for children as inpatients as well as those attending for outpatient appointments or coming to the UTC or emergency department

• One carer is permitted for any patient requiring a carer who is an inpatient as well as those attending for outpatient appointments or coming to the UTC or emergency department

• Maternity services are not included within these restrictions – please visit the website for information specific to maternity

“We fully appreciate that not being able to visit a relative or friend is incredibly difficult and we are sorry we’ve had to reinstate restrictions at this level.

“Unfortunately we have seen a rise in cases within our hospitals in the last 7 days – these are infections being brought in from outside visitors. Therefore we must take steps to protect our patients who are already vulnerable, and to protect our staff who are vital to us being able to continue treating our patients.

“The situation will be reviewed daily and we will look to reintroduce visiting as soon as it is safe enough to do so. Please remember that we have our Letters to Loved Ones service where you can leave messages to be printed or read to inpatients, and we also have iPads available on the wards for video calling if your relative/ friend has no access to a device themselves.