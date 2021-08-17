‘Get vaccinated’ says Peterborough woman who spent two months in coma after getting Covid

Vilma Grakauskaite spen 11 months in hospital.

Vilma Grakauskaite spent a total of 11 months in hospital after contracting the virus in July last year.

She has since been diagnosed with Long Covid and continues to experience breathing and walking difficulties.

Ms Grakauskaite spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph as part of Peterborough City Council’s ‘Do the Right Thing’ campaign, which urges people to get vaccinated, test regularly and follow preventive behaviours to help everyone stay safe and reduce the spread of Covid.

Anyone over the age of 18 can book online or visit a walk-in centre to get their first or second dose of the vaccine.

You can now receive your second dose eight weeks after your first one.

Ms Grakauskaite said: “Please don’t be scared to get the vaccine because the consequences for you could be severe.

“Covid has changed my life. I was in hospital for 11 months and a coma for two months, it was terrifying for myself and my family.

“Now I struggle to walk and am always short of breath.

“I am due to have more surgery, but I don’t know what the future holds.

“Having had the vaccine, I now feel safer and am more confident to see friends and family. But Covid is not over and will affect people differently. So please get the vaccine, it could well save your life or the life or someone you love.”

Ms Grakauskaite and her family were also helped by the Peterborough Co-Ordination Hub while she was in hospital. The hub was set up shortly after the pandemic outbreak to support vulnerable people struggling with everyday tasks.

Hub staff provided her son with food, essentials and hot meals as well as offering advice on completing a Universal Credit claim to help with rent payments and everyday living costs. The local Lithuanian Community also helped Vilma’s son, working alongside the hub to make sure the right level of support was provided.

Vilma said: “My sister contacted Peterborough Hub. I was diagnosed with Covid-19 and found out about the hub when I awoke from a coma. Asta, the hub officer, helped my son a lot and we are forever grateful for this.

“It would have been difficult to survive without the hub’s help so I would recommend them to anyone in need of support.”

To contact the Peterborough hub visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/coronavirus or call 01733 747474 between Monday and Friday 9am – 5pm.