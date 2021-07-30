Most Peterborough COVID patients are now in younger age groups

Peterborough City Hospital

Earlier in the pandemic, most people who needed hospital treatment were elderly residents.

But as more people in older age groups have now been vaccinated, the average age of people in hospitals has fallen.

Peterborough has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in young adults in the country, with thousands of under 30s still yet to get even one dose of the vaccine.

A spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “The patients currently being treated and admitted to our hospitals with Covid, are predominantly those in the younger age bracket, which appears to largely be the case nationally.

“Everyone aged 18 or over is now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination and we would urge anyone who hasn’t yet had their first vaccine to either get an appointment booked via the www.nhs.net website or use one of the many walk-in vaccination clinics now running in our region.”

The latest government data shows that on July 27 there were 26 patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland).