The eight Peterborough neighbourhoods where less than half are fully vaccinated

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, only four have seen a vaccination rate (for second doses) of more than 71 per cent - the current rate across the UK.

Two Peterborough neighbourhoods - Peterborough Central and Millfield & Bourges Boulevard - have populations where less than half have even had one dose.

Overall, 68 per cent of people in Peterborough have had at least one dose, while 52 per cent have had both doses. The city is closing in on the 100,000th person to get their second dose, with the figure now standing at 98,527.

A total of 129,334 have had at least one dose in the city.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 1st dose: 91%. 2nd dose: 77%

2. Newborough and Peakirk 1st dose: 88%. 2nd dose: 74%

3. Orton West and Castor 1st dose: 87%. 2nd dose: 73%

4. Eye and Thorney 1st dose: 86%. 2nd dose: 73%