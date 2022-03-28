More than 3,000 new reinfection cases in Peterborough as people catch coronavirus for second time or more
On average, there were 3,528 new daily Covid re-infections between 17 and 24 March in Peterborough
Thousands of people are becoming reinfected with Covid every day in Peterborough - as the latest wave of infections is likely to be driven by the Omicron variant BA.2, a more transmissable form of the virus.
As of 24 March, 3,623 new Covid reinfections were reported across the local authority, analysis of data from the UK Covid dashboard reveals.
It means thousands of people in the area reported having previously had the virus at least once.
On March 24, new daily reinfection cases were up by 186 week-on-week, from 3,437 on 17 March - a rise of 5 per cent.
The rolling rate of Covid reinfections in Peterborough was 92.3 per 100,000 people as of 20 March, according to the latest available data.
Positive cases are only counted as re-infections if they occurred at least 90 days after a person’s last positive test.
If two positive tests are closer together than this, they are counted as one episode of infection.
However, the Government figures have always under-represented the true level of Covid in the country, because they only count people who have reported themselves as having tested positive.
This means they are affected by how many people are taking tests and choosing to report the results.
Within the past week, 1,624 cases of Covid have been reported in Peterborough (as of 25 March).
While nationally wearing a face mask is no longer a rule, this is not the case in GP surgeries or hospitals - and one Peterborough doctor is still urging patients to think of others.
Dr Anthony Gunstone, a GP in Ely, said: “Despite the easing of Covid restrictions the disease has not gone away.
"Every day there are people coming into GP practices and hospitals who have weak or compromised immune systems and they still need protecting.
"We urge you to think of other patients and staff who still need to be kept safe.”
