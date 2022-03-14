All the COVID data in Peterborough exactly two years after the first city cases were recorded

On March 14 2020, two cases of COVID were recorded - but at the time the impact the virus would have on our lives was not fully understood.

Less than two weeks later, the first UK lockdown had started in a bid to control the number of cases.

In total over the past two years, there have been 67,413 COVID cases recorded in Peterborough (up to March 10 2022). In the first year after the first cases were recorded, there had been 15,024 cases recorded.

Covid-19

The first case of a person needing hospital treatment for COVID in our region was reported on March 19 2020, when two people needed treatment at hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which includes Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals.

Since then there have been 4,742 admissions for COVID at the hospital.

The first time a patient needed ventilation at the hospitals was recorded on April 4 2020.

Since the first case was recorded in Peterborough, sadly there have been hundreds of deaths. The Government record COVID related deaths in three separate ways.

In total, there have been 434 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test in Peterborough. The first was recorded on March 21 2020.

There have been 471 deaths where COVID has been mentioned on the death certificate. The first was recorded in the week ending April 3 2020.

There have been 527 deaths within 60 days of a positive COVID test. The first was recorded on March 21 20202.

Since the vaccination campaign was started in the city, there have been 385,769 vaccination jabs given out in Peterborough.

There have been 148,230 first doses given out - the first on December 8 2020.

There have been 137,130 second doses given out and 100,409 third doses.

A total of 1,796,848 COVID tests (including both PCR and LFT) have been taken in Peterborough since February 2 2020.