Labour leader on Peterborough Council fears local lockdown ‘might be inevitable’ as city’s COVID situation remains one of the worst in the country

The city has the second highest case rate in England (for upper tier local authorities) - only behind Kingston upon Hull, and a vaccination rate a long way below the UK take up rate.

Peterborough’s take up rate is so low, that the percentage of people having had the first dose in the city is lower than the percentage of people across the UK who have had both doses.

As a result of the low vaccine rate and high case rate, Peterborough City Hospital has re-introduced visiting restrictions - less than two weeks after removing them.

Coronavirus

Cllr Nawaz, who represents the Park Ward, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Peterborough, said he was concerned there may be a local lock down to try and bring the situation under control.

He said; “The vaccination rates in Peterborough are lower than the average across the country, while infection rates, conversely, are the second highest in England.

“I appreciate the fact that people want choice. I also recognise that there is hesitancy based partly on distrust of the system and personal experience.

“The challenge, however, is that high infection rates will result in major issues for us as a city. A local lockdown might be inevitable. We all know the consequences of that action. We must do all we can to avoid that

“Taking the vaccine isn’t just about the individual. It’s about their family, their community, our city and the overall well-being of everyone involved.

“I urge all those who haven’t taken the vaccination to kindly reconsider. If you haven’t already done so, please do your research: speak to medical professionals, family members, others who you trust. I want you to reach a conclusion by having studied all the facts because then, and only then, will you reach a well-considered and thoroughly researched answer.

“We have a huge problem and the only way to address it is by working together. I say that as someone who has been double-jabbed.”

Under new rules, those who are double jabbed and under 18’s identified as close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases no longer need to self-isolate.

However, they are still being advised to get a free PCR test as soon as possible. The advice also applies to anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms who are being urged to self-isolate until the results of a PCR test come back.

The changes apply to people who have received their final dose of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to contact with a positive case.

Those not fully vaccinated will still need to isolate if they are contacts and everyone will still have to isolate if they test positive, to protect themselves and others, irrespective of their vaccination status or age, in order to break onwards chains of transmission.

As double jabbed people identified as close contacts are still at risk of being infected, residents are advised to consider other precautions such as wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces and limiting contact with other people, especially with anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable. They will not be required to self-isolate while they wait for the results of a PCR test.

Jyoti Atri, director of public health for Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “While the risk of getting seriously ill is lower among the under 30s, it is becoming increasingly clear that individuals who are unvaccinated and catch the virus are more likely to pass it on to others, including those who are more vulnerable.

“So it remains crucial to get vaccinated. There are a number of walk-in clinics where you can get a jab and it’s just an eight week gap before you can get a second dose.

“But remember that you can still catch the virus if you have been vaccinated, so please continue to wear a mask and take necessary precautions limiting contact with people who are extremely vulnerable.”

There are a number of vaccine clinics being held in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire every week, with both walk in and pre-booked appointments available.

Anyone aged 16 and over is eligible for a vaccine.